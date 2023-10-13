IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $159.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

