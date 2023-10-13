J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

