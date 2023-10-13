Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.29. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 66,466 shares.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

