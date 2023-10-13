Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.97

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $11.44. Guild shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 190 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Guild alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guild

Guild Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Guild had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $236.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Guild by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.