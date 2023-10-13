HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.26

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.02.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

About HilleVax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in HilleVax by 80.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HilleVax by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in HilleVax by 12.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

