BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 213,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 630,090 shares.The stock last traded at $630.83 and had previously closed at $636.17.

The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.87 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.83.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $675.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

