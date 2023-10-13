Barnes Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after buying an additional 275,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

