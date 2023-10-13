Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.78

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 50093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Riskified

Riskified Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Riskified had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $72.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 48.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.