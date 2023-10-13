PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.12

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 10490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.51.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

