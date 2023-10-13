Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.53

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1182970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $592.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.