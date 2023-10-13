Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.80. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 335,331 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.54 million. Analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 77,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $548,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 870,530 shares of company stock worth $6,225,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

