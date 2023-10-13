Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.50

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 12681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arvinas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,217,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after buying an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

