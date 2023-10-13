Service Properties Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Service Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -470.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 26,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

About Service Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

