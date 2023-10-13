Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.88.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $285.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

