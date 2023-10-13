Office Properties Income Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -97.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of OPI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 157,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,011. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.32). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

