The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 106.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,934. The firm has a market cap of $746.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.13 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

