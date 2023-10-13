Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.83

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.83 and last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 25299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,632,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,724,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 195,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

