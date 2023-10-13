Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.95

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 65207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Vista Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.03 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Vista Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,386,000 after buying an additional 328,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,928,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after buying an additional 419,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

