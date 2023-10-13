Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.53

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 64669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Suzano Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 47.44% and a return on equity of 64.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Suzano by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Suzano by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Suzano by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

