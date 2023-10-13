Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.97.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $125.76. The company had a trading volume of 691,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,076. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

