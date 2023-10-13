Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $24.50. 3,680,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

