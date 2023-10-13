Piper Sandler Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $13.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOVA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.16.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
