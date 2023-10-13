Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

