Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Herbalife worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Herbalife by 299.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,604 shares during the period. Portman Square Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 116.9% in the second quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 163,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE HLF opened at $13.59 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.