WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

