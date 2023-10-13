Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,989 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,713,000 after acquiring an additional 270,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,603,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 220,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 308,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $101.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.