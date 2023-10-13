Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $161.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $104.51 and a one year high of $163.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

