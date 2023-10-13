Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,744,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $46.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.