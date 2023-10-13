Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $295.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

