EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 92.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $3,045,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 24.3% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

