Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,957 shares during the period. Covea Finance grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 84.4% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $204.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $209.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.39 and its 200 day moving average is $184.74.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.