Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 5.6%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 135,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 281,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of C$54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.
Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.
