Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 5.6%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMTGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 135,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 281,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Small Pharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of C$54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Small Pharma

In other news, insider Peter David Rands sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$43,511.60. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Small Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.