Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 699,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,419. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after purchasing an additional 493,514 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

