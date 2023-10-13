Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Decreases By 18.6%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.43. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.