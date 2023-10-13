K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.18. Approximately 426,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 770,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

K92 Mining Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.25.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). K92 Mining had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of C$69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.3586025 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

