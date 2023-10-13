Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Decreases By 18.2%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 106,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of PBLA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 5,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $311.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($7.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.71) by ($3.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1,813.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBLA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.