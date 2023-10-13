Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 244,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shengfeng Development Price Performance

NASDAQ SFWL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93. Shengfeng Development has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Institutional Trading of Shengfeng Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

