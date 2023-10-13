First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Trading 6.7% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.18. Approximately 346,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 694,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.24.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of C$197.05 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3003487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -3.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Majestic Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total value of C$636,750.00. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

