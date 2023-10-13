Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 1,610.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tremor International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Tremor International has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $249.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

