Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 897,500 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Exela Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of XELA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 70,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $96.96.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $272.94 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exela Technologies
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.