Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 897,500 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XELA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 70,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $96.96.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $272.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

About Exela Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,643,135 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Exela Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,995,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,070,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 726,400 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

