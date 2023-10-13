CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.