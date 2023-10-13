CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $452,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,085,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,513,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,571,000 after purchasing an additional 328,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.