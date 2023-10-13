CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.