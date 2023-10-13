IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $245.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

