IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 623 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.