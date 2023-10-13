IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 254 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $101.86 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

