New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $38,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.64.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

