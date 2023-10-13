New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $44,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $206.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

