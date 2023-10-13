New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $45,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 213.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $514.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.43. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $525.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

