New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,569 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $43,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.2 %

ON opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Wolfe Research began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,146 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.